UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
-------MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 2:24 p.m. EDT (1824 GMT)------- Sept T-Bond USU1 132-12/32(-1-04/32) Sept 10-Year note TYU1 127-03/32 (-30/32)
Change vs Current
Nyk yield Three-month billsUS3MT=RR 0.0075 (+0.00) 0.008 Six-month bills US6MT=RR 0.045 (+0.01) 0.046 Two-year note US2YT=RR 100-05/32 (-02/32) 0.292 Five-year note US5YT=RR 101-05/32 (-26/32) 1.258 10-year note US10YT=RR 104-32/32(-1-08/32) 2.545 30-year bond US30YT=RR 109-32/32(-2-21/32) 3.811 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
LAST Change U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 25.25 (-0.50) U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 31.50 (+1.00) U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 28.75 (unch) U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 16.75 (+1.50) U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -26.25 (-0.75)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
BERLIN, Feb 11 Greece's third bailout programme could fall apart as the International Monetary Fund has not yet made up its mind whether to take part in providng more aid, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.