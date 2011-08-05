UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
NEW YORK Aug 5 U.S. Treasuries prices US10YT=RR cut early losses when the U.S. stock market, which had opened higher after Thursday's nose-dive, turned lower again, reviving the bid for safe-haven U.S. government debt.
The 30-year bond US30YT=RR down more than two points earlier, was down just 29/32, leaving its yield at 3.71 percent.
The 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR down a point earlier, cut its loss in half, leaving its yield at 2.48 percent.
Major U.S. stock indexes .SPX .IXIC .DJI fell. (Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
BERLIN, Feb 11 Greece's third bailout programme could fall apart as the International Monetary Fund has not yet made up its mind whether to take part in providng more aid, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.