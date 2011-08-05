NEW YORK Aug 5 U.S. Treasuries prices US10YT=RR cut early losses when the U.S. stock market, which had opened higher after Thursday's nose-dive, turned lower again, reviving the bid for safe-haven U.S. government debt.

The 30-year bond US30YT=RR down more than two points earlier, was down just 29/32, leaving its yield at 3.71 percent.

The 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR down a point earlier, cut its loss in half, leaving its yield at 2.48 percent.

Major U.S. stock indexes .SPX .IXIC .DJI fell. (Editing by James Dalgleish)