By Ellen Freilich

NEW YORK, Aug 5 U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Friday as better than forecast U.S. job growth in July reversed some of the gains bonds made in Thursday's panicked, risk-averse trade.

Trading was volatile as investors tried to assess the risks to global growth; asset prices fluctuated minute-to-minute as that tug-of-war played out. U.S. stocks .SPX.IXIC.DJI, for instance, opened higher but then turned lower.

The ostensible catalyst for the moves was the government's report that U.S. payrolls added 117,000 jobs in July, exceeding subdued forecasts for 85,000 new jobs.

The unemployment rate also dipped to 9.1 percent from June's 9.2 percent, but mostly because people left the labor force after giving up on finding a job.

Reacting to the July employment report, the bond market unwound some of the gains made in Thursday's rally, a sharp advance scored when investors fled riskier assets and found refuge in safe-haven U.S. government debt.

On Friday, the stronger-than-expected jobs report encouraged some investors to venture out of that safe-haven.

The 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR fell more than a point, sending its yield up to 3.74 percent. The 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR fell 23/32, its yield rising to 2.48 percent.

One reason for the modest bond market reaction to the better-than-forecast employment report was that the drop in the unemployment rate was due to lower labor market participation, said David Ader, head government bond strategist at CRT Capital.

"Still, the report was not as bad as expected and, indeed, with (upward revisions to previous months, the) 173,000 gain was something of an economic positive," Ader said.

The payrolls count for May and June was revised to show 56,000 more jobs added than previously reported.

"The tone of the report is of mild revival, and a return to near 'normalcy,' after the pause of the previous two months," said Pierre Ellis, senior economist at Decision Economics.

Bond traders also pared positions to prepare for auctions of three-, 10- and 30-year Treasury securities next week.

The Treasury will sell $72 billion in securities next week: $32 billion in three-year notes, $24 billion in 10-year notes, and $16 billion in 30-year bonds.

In when-issued trade, those securities yielded 0.51 percent, 2.55 percent, and 3.775 percent, respectively.

Analysts said there would be $24.4 billion of offsetting maturities for a net new cash need of $47.6 billion.

"Between (the better than anticipated July U.S. payrolls report) and the auctions next week, and the apparent willingness of some to sell strength, we'd be better sellers here for a brief trade," Ader said.

Ten-year yields could move into the 2.53 percent to 2.60 percent range, he said.

"Note that the average trading range for 10-year notes on these non-farm payroll days is 11.5 basis points and we've already achieved that off the overnight lows," Ader said.

At the shorter end of the curve, two-year notes US2YT=RR slipped 2/32 in price, their yields rising to 0.29 percent from a record low 0.27 percent on Thursday. (Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)