NEW YORK Aug 5 U.S. Treasuries US10YT=RR widened their losses on Friday after U.S. stocks turned higher, cutting the bid for safe-haven U.S. government debt.

The 30-year bond US30YT=RR was down nearly two points, its yield rising to 3.76 percent.

The 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR widened its loss to nearly a point, sending its yield up to 2.50 percent.

Two U.S. stock indexes .SPX .DJI were in the plus column.