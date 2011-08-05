* July jobs data tempers risk-averse trade

* U.S. job growth soothes some recession fears

* Volatile markets show investors trying to assess risk (Adds comment, updates prices)

By Ellen Freilich

NEW YORK, Aug 5 U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Friday as better than forecast July U.S. job growth reversed some of the huge gains bonds scored in Thursday's panicked, risk-averse trade.

Trading was volatile as investors tried to assess the risks to global growth; asset prices fluctuated minute-to-minute as that tug-of-war played out. U.S. stocks .SPX.IXIC.DJI, for instance, opened higher but then turned sharply lower.

Volume topped the 20-day moving average, according to ICAP data and was about 120 percent of the usual volume based on Tradeweb data, according to IFR.

The catalyst for the moves was the government's report that U.S. payrolls added 117,000 jobs in July, exceeding subdued forecasts for 85,000 new jobs.

"The solid numbers we saw today should assuage some of the fears that the economy could move into recession in the second half of the year, but there still are a lot of big picture concerns, including fiscal issues in various parts of Europe," said Roger Bayston, senior vice president and director, fixed-income at Franklin Templeton Fixed Income Group, with more than $329 billion in assets under management.

European shares fell on Friday, contributing to their biggest weekly drop in nearly three years, on worries about weak global growth and contagion in the euro zone debt crisis.

While many economists were encouraged by the July U.S. jobs report, skeptics noted that a dip in the unemployment rate to 9.1 percent from June's 9.2 percent occurred because people left the labor force after giving up on finding a job.

Consequently, bonds gave up only a few of the gains made in Thursday's sharp advance scored when investors fled riskier assets and found refuge in safe-haven U.S. government debt.

The 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR fell 1-24/32, its yield rising to 3.75 percent on Friday, erasing about half of the previous day's advance.

The 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR was last down 1-3/32 in price, yielding 2.52 percent.

One reason for the restrained bond market reaction to the better-than-forecast employment report was that the drop in the unemployment rate was due to lower labor market participation, said David Ader, CRT Capital head government bond strategist.

"Still, the report was not as bad as expected and, indeed, with (upward revisions to previous months, the) 173,000 gain was something of an economic positive," Ader said.

The payrolls count for May and June was revised to show 56,000 more jobs added than previously reported.

"The tone of the report is of mild revival, and a return to near 'normalcy,' after the pause of the previous two months," said Pierre Ellis, senior economist at Decision Economics.

Bond traders also pared positions to prepare for auctions of three-, 10- and 30-year Treasury securities next week.

The Treasury will sell $72 billion in securities next week: $32 billion in three-year notes, $24 billion in 10-year notes, and $16 billion in 30-year bonds.

In when-issued trade, those securities yielded 0.503 percent, 2.523 percent, and 3.755 percent, respectively.

Analysts said there would be $24.4 billion of offsetting maturities for a net new cash need of $47.6 billion.

Ten-year yields could move into the 2.53 percent to 2.60 percent range, he said.

"Note that the average trading range for 10-year notes on these non-farm payroll days is 11.5 basis points and we've already achieved that off the overnight lows," Ader said.

At the shorter end of the curve, two-year notes US2YT=RR slipped 2/32 in price, their yields rising to 0.29 percent from a record low 0.27 percent on Thursday. (Editing by Andrew Hay)