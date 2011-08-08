NEW YORK Aug 8 The price of the 30-year U.S. Treasury bond posted a full-point gain on Monday, in its first New York trading session since Standard & Poor's downgraded the U.S. credit rating to AA-plus from AAA.

The 30-year bond US30YT=RR was last trading 1-5/32 points higher in price and yielding 3.79 percent, down from a close on Friday at 3.85 percent. (Reporting by Emily Flitter; Editing by W Simon )