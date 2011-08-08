* ECB announces bond buying for Spain, Italy

* Stocks slide around the world after S&P cuts U.S. rating

* Traders expect focus to turn to FOMC, Treasury auctions (Adds quotes, details, prices)

By Emily Flitter

NEW YORK, Aug 8 U.S. Treasury prices rose on Monday in their first New York trading session since Friday's U.S. debt downgrade, as stocks around the world fell and investors braced for more euro zone debt problems.

A new reality awaited New York's financial community on Monday, one in which the country's international standing looked diminished -- if only slightly -- and its domestic economy seemed to some to be headed toward another recession.

Standard & Poor's downgraded the U.S. credit rating to AA-plus from AAA after the markets closed on Friday. Over the weekend, the European Central Bank said it was ready to buy bonds issued by Spain and Italy, two euro zone countries struggling with serious fiscal problems. [ID:nL3E7J80LZ]

Grim news from the exchanges in Tokyo and London briefly sent the 30-year Treasury bond more than a full point higher in price, but conditions looked ready to stabilize as the morning progressed. Traders at major bond dealers said they had been expecting worse.

"I was on the phone last night with Tokyo; I was on the phone early, early this morning with London," said Raymond Remy, a trader at Daiwa securities in New York.

"Although Treasury prices were higher they weren't skyrocketing. I did think the response was somewhat muted."

Remy said he expected attention in the U.S. market to turn toward events scheduled for this week, like the Federal Open Market Committee meeting on Tuesday and sales of three-year and 10-year Treasury notes and 30-year Treasury bonds on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

"We all knew this was going to happen and it happened," he added. "Why in the world does anybody care what the ratings agencies think given their track record three years ago?"

Christian Cooper, head of dollar derivatives trading at Jefferies & Co. in New York, said a steady London Interbank Offered Rate was a sign that markets were functioning normally, but he suggested keeping an eye on the two-year swap spread for any signs of short-term borrowing stress.

Cooper also said there was potential for a delayed effect from the downgrade:

"If suddenly insurance or real money investors get an opinion from legal saying, 'hey this does matter to us -- something operational -- things could change. That could lead to a broader adoption of that same idea.

"If one major company realizes 'this is a problem for us and we didn't think it was before,' that means everyone is going look at their portfolio and their covenants in greater detail."

Treasury strategists were adjusting their rates outlook, expecting lower Treasury yields in the future.

"We got the breakdown in S&P futures that we feared last week (break of primary bull trendline at 1266) which significantly raises the odds of a double-dip recession," said William O'Donnell, head of interest-rate strategy at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut, in a note to clients.

O'Donnell called for a 10-year yield target of 2.33 percent. He saw technical support levels for the 10-year at 2.72 percent and 2.86 percent.

The 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR was last up 26/32 in price and yielding 2.47 percent, down from 2.57 percent late on Friday.

The three-year note US3YT=RR was last up 5/32 in price for a yield of 0.44 percent, down from 0.49 percent at Friday's close.

The 30-year bond US30YT=RR was last trading 1-5/32 points higher in price and yielding 3.79 percent, down from a close on Friday at 3.85 percent. (Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)