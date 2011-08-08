NEW YORK Aug 8 The price of U.S. 10-year Treasury notes rose a point on Monday as U.S. stocks followed indexes around the world lower and investors sought safe-haven U.S. debt.

The 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR was last trading 1-3/32 higher in price and yielding 2.44 percent, down from 2.57 percent late on Friday.

The price gains in Treasuries came on the first day of trading after Standard & Poor's lowered the U.S. credit rating to AA-plus from AAA late on Friday. (Reporting by Emily Flitter; Editing by James Dalgleish)