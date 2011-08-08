* Stocks fall more than 3 pct after S&P cuts U.S. rating

By Emily Flitter

NEW YORK, Aug 8 U.S. Treasury prices rose sharply on Monday in their first New York trading session since the U.S. debt downgrade as stocks tumbled and fears about the stability of the economy intensified.

The major U.S. stock indexes were down more than 3 percent amid worries the economy was poised to slide back into recession.

Standard & Poor's downgraded the U.S. credit rating to AA-plus from AAA after markets closed on Friday, citing a lack of confidence government leaders could get the budget deficit under control and shape a long-term plan for U.S. finances.

Despite wariness about a lower credit rating, investors flooded into U.S. debt, sending prices higher by more than two points in the 30-year bond and a point each in 10-year notes and seven-year notes.

"There's just a lot of uncertainty and that's why you're seeing such a violent market reaction," said Tom Porcelli, U.S. economist at RBC Capital Markets in New York.

"This, in and of itself, isn't enough to knock us back into a recession, but the odds of that had already risen.

"You have to acknowledge the impact this will have from a confidence perspective," he added.

Sovereign debt problems in the euro zone added to Treasuries' appeal.

"We're the least dirtiest shirt in the bag," said Joe Larizza, director of governments and agencies trading at Vining Sparks in Memphis, Tennessee.

The European Central Bank bought 700 million euros worth of bonds issued by Spain and Italy after finance ministers from the Group of Seven countries vowed to support the euro zone. [ID:nL3E7J80LZ].

Christian Cooper, head of dollar derivatives trading at Jefferies & Co. in New York, said there was potential for a delayed effect from the downgrade.

"If suddenly insurance or real money investors get an opinion from legal saying, 'Hey this does matter to us -- something operational -- things could change. That could lead to a broader adoption of that same idea.

"If one major company realizes, 'This is a problem for us and we didn't think it was before,' that means everyone is going look at their portfolio and their covenants in greater detail."

Treasury strategists were adjusting their rates outlook, expecting lower Treasury yields in the future.

"We got the breakdown in S&P futures that we feared last week (break of primary bull trendline at 1266) which significantly raises the odds of a double-dip recession," said William O'Donnell, head of interest-rate strategy at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut, in a note to clients.

O'Donnell called for a 10-year yield target of 2.33 percent. He saw technical support levels for the 10-year at 2.72 percent and 2.86 percent.

The 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR was last up 54/32 in price and yielding 2.38 percent, down from 2.57 percent late on Friday.

The three-year note US3YT=RR was last up 8/32 in price for a yield of 0.41 percent, down from 0.49 percent at Friday's close.

The 30-year bond US30YT=RR was last trading 2-19/32 points higher in price and yielding 3.72 percent, down from a close on Friday at 3.85 percent.

Raymond Remy, a Treasury trader at Daiwa Securities in New York, said he expected attention in the U.S. market to eventually turn toward the Federal Open Market Committee meeting on Tuesday and sales of three-year and 10-year Treasury notes and 30-year Treasury bonds on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

"We all knew this was going to happen and it happened," he added. "Why in the world does anybody care what the ratings agencies think given their track record three years ago?" (Editing by Kenneth Barry)