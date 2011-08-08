UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
NEW YORK Aug 8 The prices of U.S. Treasury securities hit session highs and the 30-year Treasury bond rose more than two points on Monday as U.S. stocks plunged following Friday's U.S. credit rating downgrade by Standard and Poor's.
The 30-year bond US30YT=RR was last 2-13/32 points higher and yielding 3.73 percent, down from 3.85 percent at Friday's close. (Reporting by Emily Flitter; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
BERLIN, Feb 11 Greece's third bailout programme could fall apart as the International Monetary Fund has not yet made up its mind whether to take part in providng more aid, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.