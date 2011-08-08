NEW YORK Aug 8 The prices of U.S. Treasury securities hit session highs and the 30-year Treasury bond rose more than two points on Monday as U.S. stocks plunged following Friday's U.S. credit rating downgrade by Standard and Poor's.

The 30-year bond US30YT=RR was last 2-13/32 points higher and yielding 3.73 percent, down from 3.85 percent at Friday's close. (Reporting by Emily Flitter; Editing by James Dalgleish)