UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
NEW YORK Aug 8 The price of the ultralong 30-year U.S. Treasury bond rose three full points on Monday amid a flight to safety following Standard & Poor's downgrade of the U.S. debt rating.
The 30-year bond was last up 3-3/32 in price and yielding 3.69 percent, down from 3.85 percent late on Friday. (Reporting by Emily Flitter; Editing by)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
BERLIN, Feb 11 Greece's third bailout programme could fall apart as the International Monetary Fund has not yet made up its mind whether to take part in providng more aid, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.