NEW YORK Aug 8 The price of the ultralong 30-year U.S. Treasury bond rose three full points on Monday amid a flight to safety following Standard & Poor's downgrade of the U.S. debt rating.

The 30-year bond was last up 3-3/32 in price and yielding 3.69 percent, down from 3.85 percent late on Friday. (Reporting by Emily Flitter; Editing by)