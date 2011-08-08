NEW YORK, Aug 8 Benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields fell to their lowest levels since February 2009 on Monday, after a U.S. credit dowgrade sparked broad risk aversion and added to the appeal of U.S. government debt.

The notes rose over two points in price, with yields US10YT=RR falling as low as 2.33 percent, the lowest rate in two-and-a-half years.

