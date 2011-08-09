* Bond prices slip as investors dip into riskier assets

* Keen interest in Fed statement due about 1815 GMT

* Traders prepare for $32 bln in three-year debt supply

* Short-dated Treasury yields hover near record lows (Updates market action, adds comments, changes byline)

By Ellen Freilich

NEW YORK, Aug 9 U.S. government debt prices fell on Tuesday as investors ventured back into riskier assets, looking for value after Monday's global selloff in stocks, corporate bonds and industrial commodities.

Prices of U.S. government securities expanded losses when stocks rose and trimmed losses when stocks shaved gains.

Major stock indexes .SPX.IXIC.DJI were all higher shortly before midday.

In contrast, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR was down 24/32, its yield rising to 2.40 percent, erasing about 1/3 of the previous day's gain.

"The bond market is reacting to the bounce-back in stocks," said Justin Hoogendoorn, fixed income strategist at BMO Capital Markets in Chicago.

Bond dealers got ready for the first U.S. Treasury note auction since Standard & Poor's downgraded U.S. Treasury debt.

The Treasury plans to sell $32 billion in three-year notes, the first sale in a three-part refunding that includes a sale of 10-year notes on Wednesday and 30-year bonds on Thursday.

In "when-issued" trading, traders expect the new three-year issue due Aug 2014 US3YTWI=TWEB to sell at a yield of 0.513 percent, according to Tradeweb.

Apart from being the first Treasury note sale since S&P's downgrade, the three-year note auction is further complicated by its proximity to a Federal Reserve statement.

The Fed's policy-making Federal Open Market Committee held a regularly scheduled meeting and is expected to issue a statement at about 2:15 p.m. (1815 GMT). just an hour and a quarter after the 1 p.m. (1700 GMT) bidding deadline for the three-year Treasury notes.

Thus, if investors shy away from the auction, leaving much of the issue in dealers' hands, as occurred in the Treasury bill auctions on Monday, what the Fed says could help determine whether people who bought the auction score profits or losses.

But how the U.S. Treasury market will react to a Fed statement is complicated by the fact that bonds could have both direct and indirect reactions to the Fed's message and whether bonds move up or down will depend on which of those dominate.

A dovish Fed statement could support riskier assets like stocks, spread product, and industrial commodities. That could leave bond prices lower and yields higher as investors feel less compelled to buy safe-haven assets.

But a dovish Fed statement would also be supportive for bonds. Language asserting that the U.S. central bank will keep short-term rates low for an extraordinarily long time, a more emphatic pledge than the Fed's current "extended period" language, could encourage bond investors to buy longer-dated Treasuries to capture better returns.

A dovish Fed statement that left the door open to a third phase of quantitative easing involving more Fed purchases of U.S. Treasuries could cause those Treasuries to rally, especially in the so-called belly of the curve.

The need for duration, asset allocations, a Fed desperately holding to a zero interest-rate policy, "and a small opening of the door on QE3 ... will ultimately benefit the belly," said David Ader, head government bond strategist at CRT Capital.

But while the FOMC policy announcement is "clearly the big event this week, investors may be disappointed as they look for more from (Fed Chairman Ben) Bernanke than he can deliver at this meeting," said Cary Leahey, managing director and senior economist at Decision Economics in New York.

"While weaker economic activity and market dislocations make Fed easing more likely, a sizable minority of FOMC members think the Fed has done enough and that a further expansion of the Fed's balance sheet is not the medicine the economy needs," he said.

"GDP growth is anemic, but jobs are being created in 2011, unlike this time in 2010 when payrolls were shrinking," he noted. "As long as the economy churns out job growth, the hawks are not ready to return to the nest and become doves."

Still, if the Fed soft pedals the economic assessment, if they discuss lower commodity prices, if they talk again about using "tools to promote recovery," or if they mention "unsettled" market conditions, that could comfort stock investors, Leahey said.

Too big of a response to a dovish Fed statement "could bring on a Fed clarification later in the week, not unlike what happened to markets on the first and second day of Bernanke's most recent Humphrey-Hawkins testimony," Leahey said. (Additional reporting by Richard Leong, Editing by Kenneth Barry)