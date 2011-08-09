* US Treasury prices pare some losses after strong auction
* 3-year notes sell at record low 50 bps in auction
* Investors focused on Fed meeting, economy
* 10-, 30-year bond sales this week seen more challenging
(Updates market action, adds comments, changes byline)
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Aug 9 U.S. Treasury prices pared some
losses, but remained down, after the Treasury saw strong demand
for a new sale of three-year notes on Tuesday.
The U.S. Treasury sold $32 billion in three-year notes at a
record low yield of 0.50 percent in the first auction since the
government had its debt cut from the top credit rating by
Standard & Poor's on Friday.
The relatively shorter-dated notes were expected to see
strong demand, as continuing uncertainty over debt contagion in
the euro zone and a globally slowing economy boosts demand for
safe-haven bonds.
A larger test will be when the government sells $24 billion
in 10-year notes on Wednesday, and $16 billion in 30-year bonds
on Thursday.
"Tens and bonds are going to be the tough issues," said
Jason Rogan, director of U.S. Treasury trading at Guggenheim
Capital Markets in New York. "I think a lot of people were
expecting the three-year auction to go well."
The debt auction may have also been helped by a strong bid
by Japanese investors, after Japanese authorities intervened to
stem the soaring yen, Rogan said.
Investors will now be focused on a Federal Reserve
statement that will be released at about 2:15 p.m. (1815 GMT)
for any signs the U.S. central bank may consider resuming bond
purchases to help the ailing economy.
Treasury prices fell on Tuesday as investors ventured back
into riskier assets, looking for value after Monday's global
sell-off in stocks, corporate bonds and industrial
commodities.
"The bond market is reacting to the bounce-back in stocks,"
said Justin Hoogendoorn, fixed income strategist at BMO Capital
Markets in Chicago.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR were last
down 12/32 in price to yield 2.35 percent, after falling as low
2.27 percent, the lowest rate since January 2009.
(Additional reporting by Ellen Freilich and Richard Leong;
Editing by James Dalgleish)