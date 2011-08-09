NEW YORK Aug 9 U.S. Treasuries gave up most of their gains on Tuesday as stocks staged a late day rally, with thirty-year bonds retracing the most to trade little changed after a volatile session.

Thirty-year Treasury bonds US30YT=RR were last up 5/32 in price to yield 3.65 percent, after earlier rallying as low as 3.46 percent. Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were last up 12/32 in price to yield 2.27 percent, after earlier testing their record low of 2.04 percent.