GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. debt, gold, gain favor as investors seek safety
* Dollar weakens on Fed and policy concerns (Recasts with U.S. Treasuries and gold; adds Wall Street close)
NEW YORK Aug 9 U.S. Treasuries gave up most of their gains on Tuesday as stocks staged a late day rally, with thirty-year bonds retracing the most to trade little changed after a volatile session.
Thirty-year Treasury bonds US30YT=RR were last up 5/32 in price to yield 3.65 percent, after earlier rallying as low as 3.46 percent. Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were last up 12/32 in price to yield 2.27 percent, after earlier testing their record low of 2.04 percent.
TORONTO, Feb 8 Canada's benchmark stock index ended up on Wednesday after a slow start as an oil price rebound helped some energy stocks, and gold and base metal miners rose as political uncertainty boosted bullion and a likely squeeze on supply pushed copper prices higher.
CHICAGO, Feb 8 A bipartisan deal aimed at ending Illinois' long-running budget impasse showed signs of unraveling on Wednesday when a key pension measure failed to pass in the state Senate.