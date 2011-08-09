* Short-dated yields drop as U.S. rates on hold til 2013
* 2-, 3-, 5-year note yields fall to record lows
* 10-year note yields test record 2008 low
* Investors seek stimulus at Bernanke Jackson Hole speech
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Aug 9 Short-dated U.S. Treasury
yields fell to record lows on Tuesday, driven by the Fed's
pledge to keep interest rates near zero for another two years
and by speculation the U.S. central bank would return to the
bond market to stimulate the economy.
A little more than a month after the Fed ended its last
major Treasury purchase program, known as quantitative easing
or "QE2," analysts said the rapidly deteriorating global
economy could lead the Fed to signal another initiative later
this month.
Yields on shorter-dated U.S. debt plunged after the Fed
said it is likely to keep rates low until at least mid-2013,
with two-, three- and five-year notes all setting new lows.
"We keep going through yields we haven't been through,"
said James Newman, head of Treasury and Agency trading at
Keefe, Bruyette and Woods in New York.
Much of the speculation is centered on Chairman Ben
Bernanke's appearance at the Aug. 26 Jackson Hole conference,
where his comments last year were interpreted as signaling the
quantitative easing program that just ended.
"It leaves us all eagerly awaiting Bernanke's Jackson Hole
speech," said Carl Lantz, interest rate strategist at Credit
Suisse in New York.
"One suspects that he'll have to float yet another program,
whether its extending duration or just buying more Treasuries
like a QE3," he said.
Two-year notes yields traded as low as 0.17 percent, before
rising back to around 0.21 percent. Three-year notes yields hit
a low of 0.27 percent before backing up to 0.35 percent.
Five-year notes yields fell as low as 0.82 percent before
increasing back to 1.00 percent.
U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes also tested their
record low of 2.04 percent, initially set in December 2008,
before rising back to around 2.28 percent.
The Treasury rally lost much of its steam after a late day
rally sent stocks soaring.
Treasury prices had fallen in early trading as investors
ventured back into riskier assets, looking for value after
Monday's global selloff in stocks, corporate bonds and
industrial commodities.
The debt later got a boost after the Treasury saw strong
demand for its $32 billion sale of 3-year notes, the first
auction since the U.S. lost its top credit rating by Standard &
Poor's.
A larger test will be when the government sells $24 billion
in 10-year notes on Wednesday, and $16 billion in 30-year bonds
on Thursday.
"Tens and bonds are going to be the tough issues," said
Jason Rogan, director of U.S. Treasury trading at Guggenheim
Capital Markets in New York. "I think a lot of people were
expecting the three-year auction to go well."
Thirty-year bonds were last up 4/32 in price to yield 3.65
percent, after earlier falling as low as 3.46 percent.