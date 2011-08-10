NEW YORK Aug 10 The prices of U.S. 10-year Treasury notes and 30-year bonds rose sharply on Wednesday as selling accelerated in U.S. stock futures, with futures for the three major indexes pointing to losses of over 2 percent each.

The 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR was last up 28/32 in price and yielding 2.14 percent, down from 2.24 percent late on Tuesday. It briefly posted a one-point gain in price.

The 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR rose 1-30/32 for a yield of 3.53 percent, down from 3.63 percent at Tuesday's close. The bond briefly posted a price gain of two points. (Reporting by Emily Flitter; Editing by James Dalgleish)