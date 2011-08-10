* Falling stocks boost longer-dated Treasuries

* Market jitters over France's finances help bonds

* Traders see Fed keeping rates on hold to mid-2013

By Emily Flitter

NEW YORK, Aug 10 Intense speculation about new troubles in Europe with the focus now shifted to France drove investors into U.S. Treasuries on Wednesday, sending prices higher as stocks plunged.

After the three major credit rating agencies dispelled rumors that they were about to downgrade France from AAA, talk turned to the stability of French banks.

"I think there's concern about just how much Greek debt French banks really do hold and how much the European Central Bank is willing to backstop all this," said Bret Barker, portfolio manager at TCW in Los Angeles, which has $65 billion in fixed-income assets under management.

Price gains in the long end of the Treasury yield curve overrode any potential setup for the $24 billion auction of new ten-year notes, set for 1 p.m.(1700 GMT). Under quieter market conditions, traders would normally try to sell 10-year notes to drive down the price and create more demand at the auction.

"I think we'd like to see a little bit of concession," Barker said of the auction preparations, "but given the backdrop of equities and Europe, I think there will still be a fair amount of interest."

The major stock indexes were down more than 3 percent each, and the spreads between yields on German and French bonds widened.

Treasuries also looked like a safer, more valuable bet the day after the Federal Open Market Committee pledged to keep rates exceptionally low through the first half of 2013, which most economists took as an assurance that the Fed would not raise rates at all during that time.

"What we've learned from the Fed and their announcement is they're thinking things are pretty dire," said Scott Graham, head of government bond trading at BMO Capital Markets in Chicago.

"While the Fed action will benefit the stock market, we still have continuing issues in Europe and slower growth in China -- as you look around the world globally there's still plenty to be concerned about," he said.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR was up 21/32 in price after briefly posting a full point gain, its yield falling to 2.17 percent, down from 2.24 percent late on Tuesday.

The 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was up 2-3/32 in price to yield 3.53 percent, down from 3.68 percent at Tuesday's close. (Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)