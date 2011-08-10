*Treasury sells 10-year notes for record low auction yield

*US debt in demand as euro contagion slams French banks

*10-, 30-year yield gap expands ahead of Thursday auction (Adds comments, updates prices, rewrites throughout)

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Aug 10 Buyers flocked to a 10-year Treasury sale on Wednesday, even as yields continued to set new lows, as fears over the French banking system intensified and investors sought safety in U.S. debt.

European policymakers have failed to address concerns over the rapidly spreading debt crisis in region, with fears on Wednesday centered on the debt exposures of French banks, which sent their stocks tumbling.

The Federal Reserve's statement on Tuesday that it will keep rates on hold for at least another two years has also sent shorter-dated yields to record lows, leading some investors to extend to longer maturities to generate returns.

"I think there's concern about just how much Greek debt French banks really do hold and how much the European Central Bank is willing to backstop all this," said Bret Barker, portfolio manager at TCW in Los Angeles, which has $65 billion in fixed-income assets under management.

The safe haven bid for US debt helped the Treasury sell $24 billion in benchmark notes for a record low auction yield of 2.14 percent on Wednesday. See [ID:nTAR000399]

"There was a huge direct bid," said Suvrat Prakash, interest rate strategist at BNP Paribas in New York.

That means that demand from real money investors including money market funds or other investors overpowered buying by dealers.

Buyers have continued to pile into Treasuries even after the country lost its top credit ranking from Standard & Poor's, and as the economy faces challenges in reducing its debt load without stifling growth.

Ten-year notes US10YT=RR are trading within 7 basis points of their record low yield 2.04 percent, set in December 2008.

"Its back to the flight to quality mode, even at these high prices Treasuries still benefit from it," said Anthony Cronin, a Treasuries trader at Societe Generale in New York.

Only the 30-year bonds US30YT=RR, which are the most sensitive to the long term U.S. fiscal trajectory, remain well off their yield lows.

The Treasury will sell $16 billion in bonds on Thursday, in the last auction of the week.

Thirty-year bond yields last traded at 3.51 percent, down from 3.65 percent on Tuesday.

The yield gap between 10-year notes and 30-year bonds also expanded to 141 basis points, these widest level since November.

(Additional reporting by Emily Flitter;)