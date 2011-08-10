* Treasury sells 10-year notes at record low auction yield

* U.S. debt in demand as euro contagion slams French banks

* 10-, 30-year yield gap expands ahead of Thursday auction (Updates prices)

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Aug 10 Buyers rushed to Treasuries on Wednesday, helping a 10-year debt auction sell at record low yields as concern over the French banking system intensified and investors sought safety in U.S. debt.

European policymakers have failed to stem worries over the rapidly spreading debt crisis in the region, with fears centered on the debt exposures of French banks, which sent their stocks tumbling.

"I think there's concern about just how much Greek debt French banks really do hold and how much the European Central Bank is willing to backstop all this," said Bret Barker, portfolio manager at TCW in Los Angeles, which has $65 billion in fixed-income assets under management.

The Federal Reserve's statement on Tuesday that it will keep U.S. interest rates on hold for at least another two years has also sent shorter-dated yields to record lows. That led some investors to extend to longer maturities to generate returns.

The safe-haven bid for U.S. debt helped the Treasury sell $24 billion in benchmark notes for a record low auction yield of 2.14 percent on Wednesday. For details see [ID:nN1E7790YD].

"There was a huge direct bid," said Suvrat Prakash, interest rate strategist at BNP Paribas in New York.

That means demand from real money investors, including money market funds or other investors, overpowered buying by dealers.

"Even though we were offering these 10-year notes at record low yields, in this new world of lower rates I guess that doesn't matter," Prakash said.

Buyers have continued to pile into Treasuries even after the United States lost its top credit ranking from Standard & Poor's and as the economy faces challenges in reducing its debt load without stifling growth.

Ten-year notes US10YT=RR were trading within four basis points of their record low yield of 2.04 percent set in December 2008.

"It's back to the flight-to-quality mode; even at these high prices Treasuries still benefit from it," said Anthony Cronin, a Treasuries trader at Societe Generale in New York.

Only 30-year bonds US30YT=RR, which are the most sensitive to the long-term U.S. fiscal trajectory, remain well off their yield lows.

The Treasury will sell $16 billion in bonds on Thursday in the last auction of the week.

Thirty-year bond yields last traded at 3.48 percent, down from 3.63 percent on Tuesday. The yields fell as low as 2.52 percent in December 2008.

The yield gap between 10-year notes and 30-year bonds also expanded, to 141 basis points, the widest since November. (Additional reporting by Emily Flitter; Editing by James Dalgleish)