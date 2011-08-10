NEW YORK, Aug 10 Thirty-year Treasury bonds jumped three points in price on Wednesday, and 7-year notes rose one full point, as Treasuries extended gains into the close, and stocks accelerated losses.

Long bonds US30YT=RR were last up three full points to yield 3.48 percent, down from 3.65 percent and the lowest since March 2009. Seven-year notes US7YT=RR also jumped a point in price with yields dropping to a recrod low 1.48 percent.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were also last up 1-14/32 in price to yield 2.08 percent, only 4 basis points above their record low set in December 2008.

U.S. government bonds were aggressively bought on Wednesday as fears over the debt exposures of French banks intensified.

(Reporting by Karen Brettell;)