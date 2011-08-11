* Selling continues in the stock market
* Treasury yield curve could steepen
* Safety bids seen in shorter Treasury maturities
By Emily Flitter
NEW YORK, Aug 11 U.S. Treasury prices slipped
on Thursday ahead of a weekly report on jobless claims, but
losses were tempered by continued selling in stock futures amid
more worries about Europe.
Stock futures showed expectations of a drop in the major
indexes of between 0.3 percent and 1 percent. Treasury prices,
meanwhile, were falling at the back end of the yield curve
while two-year and three-year notes were holding steady at the
previous day's price levels.
"There are still concerns over the European banking
system," said Mark McCormick, a currency strategist at Brown
Brothers Harriman in New York.
"Peripheral CDS are up despite the negative turn in bond
yields. I think it's a signal that the European Central Bank is
out there buying peripheral debt and supporting the bonds while
people are still nervous about those countries."
The 30-year Treasury bond was off nearly a point in price
ahead of a 1 p.m. (1700 GMT) auction by the Treasury Department
of $16 billion in new 30-year bonds.
The 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was last 24/32 lower
in price and yielding 3.55 percent, up from 3.52 percent at
Wednesday's close.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR was
yielding 2.17 percent, up from 2.12 percent late on Wednesday.
McCormick said most of the money coming out of stocks was
going into shorter-dated Treasuries, not 10-year notes and
bonds.
"Most of the-people are a little bit skeptical about taking
duration risk right now," he said. "A lot of the safe-haven
bids are coming into the short end so you could see some
steepness here."
(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)