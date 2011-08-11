Euro zone bond yields back away from multi-month highs
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr
NEW YORK Aug 11 U.S. 30-year Treasuries fell 2 points in price on Thursday, extending earlier losses ahead of a $16 billion auction of long bonds at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT)
(Reporting by Burton Frierson, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr
* Shares down 2.1 pct; says Janus tie-up on track (Adds analyst quote, share reaction, background)
Feb 9 British packaging company RPC Group Plc said on Thursday it would acquire Letica Group, a U.S.-based maker of plastic packaging and food service products, for up to 511 million pounds ($640 million) to expand outside Europe.