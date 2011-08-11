* Stocks up more than 2 percent in major indexes

* 30-yr Treasuries down 2 points ahead of 1 p.m. auction

* Market volatile, vulnerable to quick shifts (Recasts, updates with latest long-bond losses, changes byline)

By Burton Frierson

NEW YORK, Aug 11 U.S. government bonds fell sharply in volatile trade on Thursday as a rebound in stock prices momentarily overshadowed worries about French banks.

Long bonds were also vulnerable before a $16 billion 30-year Treasury auction a 1 p.m., and investors were likely to take the rare opportunity these days to cheapen the market before taking down new supply.

Investors used upbeat results from Cisco and a better-than-expected labor market report as reasons to shift out of safe-haven debt, though stocks may just appear particularly attractive after a steep slide in recent days.

However, market participants were aware sentiment could shift any minute. The slide in Treasuries followed weeks of stock losses and bond gains generated by fears of an economic slowdown, a confidence-sapping U.S. credit downgrade and worries about the euro zone's financial stability.

"It's been a crazy week with lots of volatility, so bonds could go right back into positive territory very fast if stocks lose these current gains," said William Larkin, fixed income portfolio manager at Cabot Money Management in Salem, Massachusetts.

The 30-year Treasury bond fell two points in price before midday in the New York session, continuing a spate of large swings.

It was last down 1-27/32 in price and yielding 3.61 percent, up from 3.52 percent at Wednesday's close.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR was yielding 2.24 percent, up from the 2.14 percent high yield at Wednesday's well-received auction.

Investment managers took a record chunk of the $24 billion 10-year sale, showing voracious appetite for Treasuries due to the fear frenzy that has swept through global markets.

This could bode well for the 30-year auction, though analysts caution that this maturity usually appeals to different market segments than the 10-year paper.

Current yields might appear paltry to some regular bidders and only justifiable if the U.S. economy is sliding back into recession.

A resurgence in fears over Europe's financial conditions could bring back the bid quickly.

One bank in Asia has cut credit lines to major French lenders while five other banks in Asia are reviewing trades and counterparty risk as worries about the exposure of French banks to peripheral euro zone debt mounts, banking sources told Reuters on Thursday. [ID:nLDE77A0MX]

"There are still concerns over the European banking system," said Mark McCormick, a currency strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York.

(Additional reporting by Emily Flitter; Editing by Andrew Hay)