* Stocks up more than 2 percent in major indexes
* 30-yr Treasuries down 2 points ahead of 1 p.m. auction
* Market volatile, vulnerable to quick shifts
(Recasts, updates with latest long-bond losses, changes
byline)
By Burton Frierson
NEW YORK, Aug 11 U.S. government bonds fell
sharply in volatile trade on Thursday as a rebound in stock
prices momentarily overshadowed worries about French banks.
Long bonds were also vulnerable before a $16 billion
30-year Treasury auction a 1 p.m., and investors were likely to
take the rare opportunity these days to cheapen the market
before taking down new supply.
Investors used upbeat results from Cisco and a
better-than-expected labor market report as reasons to shift
out of safe-haven debt, though stocks may just appear
particularly attractive after a steep slide in recent days.
However, market participants were aware sentiment could
shift any minute. The slide in Treasuries followed weeks of
stock losses and bond gains generated by fears of an economic
slowdown, a confidence-sapping U.S. credit downgrade and
worries about the euro zone's financial stability.
"It's been a crazy week with lots of volatility, so bonds
could go right back into positive territory very fast if stocks
lose these current gains," said William Larkin, fixed income
portfolio manager at Cabot Money Management in Salem,
Massachusetts.
The 30-year Treasury bond fell two points in price before
midday in the New York session, continuing a spate of large
swings.
It was last down 1-27/32 in price and yielding 3.61
percent, up from 3.52 percent at Wednesday's close.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR was
yielding 2.24 percent, up from the 2.14 percent high yield at
Wednesday's well-received auction.
Investment managers took a record chunk of the $24 billion
10-year sale, showing voracious appetite for Treasuries due to
the fear frenzy that has swept through global markets.
This could bode well for the 30-year auction, though
analysts caution that this maturity usually appeals
to different market segments than the 10-year paper.
Current yields might appear paltry to some regular bidders
and only justifiable if the U.S. economy is sliding back into
recession.
A resurgence in fears over Europe's financial conditions
could bring back the bid quickly.
One bank in Asia has cut credit lines to major French
lenders while five other banks in Asia are reviewing trades and
counterparty risk as worries about the exposure of French banks
to peripheral euro zone debt mounts, banking sources told
Reuters on Thursday. [ID:nLDE77A0MX]
"There are still concerns over the European banking
system," said Mark McCormick, a currency strategist at Brown
Brothers Harriman in New York.
(Additional reporting by Emily Flitter; Editing by Andrew
Hay)