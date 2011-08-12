* July retail sales shows largest gain since March

* Traders say safe-haven demand for U.S. debt endures

By Emily Flitter

NEW YORK, Aug 12 U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Friday, as more cash flowed into safe-haven government bonds, despite slightly higher stocks and a bright morsel of U.S. economic data.

A ban on short-selling in stocks by some European countries helped stabilize global equities, but demand for Treasuries remained high, and traders continue to cite their safe-haven status. [ID:nL6E7JC072]

"There's still a flight to quality," said Joe Larizza, director of government and agencies trading at Vining Sparks in Memphis.

"Why would you put a ban on short sales if there was nothing wrong?"

A report from the U.S. Commerce Department showing July retail sales posting the largest gains since March failed to curb Treasuries' price gains for long. [ID:nCAT005492]

"We're not so much focused on just the U.S. economy right now, especially the one-off numbers," Larizza said.

"Europe is so much more of an overhang."

But some economists thought the retail sales number would make a difference to a marketplace full of bets that the U.S. was headed for another recession.

"When you look at the overall data that's been coming out, it's really been a mixed bag, and this shows that the economy is not falling off its wheels," said Rudy Narvas, senior economist at Societe Generale in New York.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR was last trading 21/32 higher in price and yielding 2.27 percent, down from 2.35 percent late on Thursday.

The 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was last yielding 3.75 percent, down from 3.76 percent at Thursday's close. (Editing by Chizu Nomiyama )