By Emily Flitter
NEW YORK, Aug 12 U.S. Treasury debt prices rose
on Friday, as more cash flowed into safe-haven government
bonds, despite slightly higher stocks and a bright morsel of
U.S. economic data.
A ban on short-selling in stocks by some European countries
helped stabilize global equities, but demand for Treasuries
remained high, and traders continue to cite their safe-haven
status. [ID:nL6E7JC072]
"There's still a flight to quality," said Joe Larizza,
director of government and agencies trading at Vining Sparks in
Memphis.
"Why would you put a ban on short sales if there was
nothing wrong?"
A report from the U.S. Commerce Department showing July
retail sales posting the largest gains since March failed to
curb Treasuries' price gains for long. [ID:nCAT005492]
"We're not so much focused on just the U.S. economy right
now, especially the one-off numbers," Larizza said.
"Europe is so much more of an overhang."
But some economists thought the retail sales number would
make a difference to a marketplace full of bets that the U.S.
was headed for another recession.
"When you look at the overall data that's been coming out,
it's really been a mixed bag, and this shows that the economy
is not falling off its wheels," said Rudy Narvas, senior
economist at Societe Generale in New York.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR was last
trading 21/32 higher in price and yielding 2.27 percent, down
from 2.35 percent late on Thursday.
The 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was last yielding
3.75 percent, down from 3.76 percent at Thursday's close.
(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama )