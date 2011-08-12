* Aug consumer sentiment misses analysts' expectations

* July retail sales shows largest gain since March

* Traders say safe-haven demand for U.S. debt endures (Adds consumer sentiment data, quote, changes lead, updates prices)

By Emily Flitter

NEW YORK, Aug 12 U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Friday, as more cash flowed into safe-haven government bonds, driven in part by a dismal U.S. consumer sentiment reading for August.

U.S. consumer sentiment worsened sharply in early August, falling to the lowest index level since 1980, according to the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's preliminary reading.

"The last few weeks have just been brutal for consumers in the headlines," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist with Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.

"You have this politicking in Washington, the stock market volatility which is just unprecedented, and you lost your AAA rating in the U.S."

The news pushed Treasury prices higher on what traders said was an otherwise calm day compared to the volatile conditions earlier this week.

"After yesterday's sell off, value buyers came in even though yields were only at 2.35 in the 10-year note," LeBas said of Friday's trade.

A ban on short-selling in stocks by some European countries helped stabilize global equities, but demand for Treasuries remained high, and traders continue to cite their safe-haven status. [ID:nL6E7JC072]

"There's still a flight to quality," said Joe Larizza, director of government and agencies trading at Vining Sparks in Memphis.

"Why would you put a ban on short sales if there was nothing wrong?"

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR was last trading 25/32 higher in price and yielding 2.26 percent, down from 2.35 percent late on Thursday.

The 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was last yielding 3.74 percent, down from 3.76 percent at Thursday's close.

A report from the U.S. Commerce Department showing July retail sales posting the largest gains since March failed to curb Treasuries' price gains for long. [ID:nCAT005492]

But some economists thought the retail sales number would make a difference to a marketplace full of bets that the U.S. was headed for another recession.

"When you look at the overall data that's been coming out, it's really been a mixed bag, and this shows that the economy is not falling off its wheels," said Rudy Narvas, senior economist at Societe Generale in New York. (Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)