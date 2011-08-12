* Aug consumer sentiment misses analysts' expectations
* US debt on track for largest week gains since Dec 08
* Traders say safe-haven demand for U.S. debt endures
By Emily Flitter
NEW YORK, Aug 12 U.S. Treasury debt prices rose
on Friday as more cash flowed into safe-haven government bonds,
driven in part by a dismal U.S. consumer sentiment reading for
August.
Treasuries were on track to finish their first AA-plus
rated week with the largest one-week price gains since December
2008.
"Treasuries are still the place to hide, especially going
into the weekend," said Todd Colvin, a futures trader at MF
Global Securities in Chicago.
U.S. consumer sentiment worsened sharply in early August,
falling to the lowest index level since 1980, according to the
Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's preliminary reading.
"The last few weeks have just been brutal for consumers in
the headlines," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist
with Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.
"You have this politicking in Washington, the stock market
volatility, which is just unprecedented, and you lost your AAA
rating in the U.S."
The news pushed Treasury prices higher on what traders said
was an otherwise calm day compared with the volatile conditions
earlier this week.
"After yesterday's sell-off, value buyers came in even
though yields were only at 2.35 in the 10-year note," LeBas
said of Friday's trade.
A ban on short-selling in stocks by some European countries
helped stabilize global equities, but demand for Treasuries
remained high, with traders continuing to cite their safe-haven
status. [ID:nL6E7JC072]
"There's still a flight to quality," said Joe Larizza,
director of government and agencies trading at Vining Sparks in
Memphis. "Why would you put a ban on short sales if there was
nothing wrong?"
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR was last
trading 25/32 higher in price and yielding 2.26 percent, down
from 2.35 percent late on Thursday.
The 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was last yielding
3.74 percent, down from 3.76 percent at Thursday's close.
A report from the U.S. Commerce Department showing July
retail sales posted the largest gains since March failed to
curb Treasuries' price gains for long. [ID:nCAT005492]
But some economists thought the retail sales number would
make a difference to a marketplace full of bets that the United
States was headed for another recession.
"When you look at the overall data that's been coming out,
it's really been a mixed bag, and this shows that the economy
is not falling off its wheels," said Rudy Narvas, senior
economist at Societe Generale in New York.
