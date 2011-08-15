NEW YORK Aug 15 U.S. Treasuries prices were little changed, after temporarily gaining on Monday as a gauge of manufacturing in New York state showed the sector contracted for the third month in a row.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries US10YT=RR last unchanged in price to yield 2.26 percent, after temporarily dipping as low as 2.25 percent on the data. (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)