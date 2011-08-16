NEW YORK Aug 16 U.S. Treasuries pared some price gains after Fitch Ratings affirmed the United States' top credit rating and U.S. industrial output rose in July at its fastest pace in seven months.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were last up 8/32 in price to yield 2.30 percent, after earlier falling as low as 2.26 percent.

(Reporting by Karen Brettell)