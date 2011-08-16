* Treasuries prices gain as German GDP flags growth fears

* Fitch affirms US top credit rating

* US bonds pare some price gains as US data improves (Adds comments, details)

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Aug 16 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Tuesday as slowing German growth sparked fears over global economic slowdown, though more optimistic data in the U.S. capped price gains.

Fears that the U.S. will face another credit rating downgrade also eased after Fitch Ratings affirmed the U.S. as the top AAA, with a stable outlook.

Investors returned to bonds from stocks as data showed the German economy slowed between April and June to its weakest quarterly growth rate since 2009, fueling concerns about an European economy already weakened by a fiscal crisis. For more details see [ID:nL5E7JG0N0]

"The German GDP was weak and there were also concerns French GDP forecasts might get downgraded as well," said Jason Rogan, director of U.S. Treasury trading at Guggenheim Capital Markets in New York.

Bonds pared price gains after data showed U.S. industrial output rose in July at its fastest pace in seven months. See [ID:nN1E77F0FD]

That data was released at the same time as Fitch affirmed the U.S. rating.

"The Fitch Rating was welcome, its another thing we don't have to worry about, but I don't think it was market moving," said Rogan. "It's the U.S. economic data today that has been pretty strong."

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were last up 12/32 in price to yield 2.28 percent, down from 2.31 percent late on Monday. The notes had traded as low as 2.26 percent before the industrial output data.

Thirty-year bonds US30YT=RR were last up 30/32 in price to yield 3.74 percent, down from 3.77 percent late on Monday.

Treasuries were earlier little changed after U.S. housing starts fell less than expected in July and U.S. import prices increased in July due to higher fuel, food and industrial materials costs. (Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)