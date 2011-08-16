* Treasuries prices gain as German GDP flags growth fears

* Fitch affirms US top credit rating

* US bonds pare some price gains as US data improves (Adds comments, details, updates prices)

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Aug 16 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Tuesday as slowing German growth sparked fears over a global economic slowdown, though more optimistic data in the U.S. capped price gains.

Fears the U.S. will face another credit rating downgrade also eased after Fitch Ratings affirmed the U.S. at AAA, with a stable outlook. The decision was in line with expectations and didn't sway bond prices.

Investors returned to bonds from stocks as data showed the German economy slowed between April and June to its weakest quarterly growth rate since 2009, fueling concerns about a European economy already weakened by a fiscal crisis. For more details see [ID:nL5E7JG0N0]

"The German GDP was weak and there were also concerns French GDP forecasts might get downgraded as well," said Jason Rogan, director of U.S. Treasury trading at Guggenheim Capital Markets in New York.

Bonds pared price gains after data showed U.S. industrial output rose in July at its fastest pace in seven months. See [ID:nN1E77F0FD]

That data was released at the same time as Fitch affirmed the U.S. rating.

"The Fitch Rating was welcome, its another thing we don't have to worry about, but I don't think it was market moving," said Rogan. "It's the U.S. economic data today that has been pretty strong."

For more on Fitch, see [ID:nN1E77F0FW]

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were last up 14/32 in price to yield 2.28 percent, down from 2.31 percent late on Monday. The notes had traded as low as 2.26 percent before the industrial output data.

Thirty-year bonds US30YT=RR were last up 1-4/32 in price to yield 3.73 percent, down from 3.77 percent late on Monday.

Treasuries were earlier little changed at higher prices after U.S. housing starts fell less than expected in July and U.S. import prices increased in July due to higher fuel, food and industrial materials costs.

STOCKS LEAD

Treasuries have benefited from a safe haven bid as wild price fluctuations sent investors fleeing from stocks in an effort to reduce risk and preserve capital.

"The biggest one thing is equities," said Michael Cloherty, interest rate strategist at RBC Capital Markets in New York.

Stocks have been routed as European policymakers have failed to stem anxiety over their rapidly spreading debt crisis, which has spread to core countries and raised concerns over the French banking system.

Weakening economic data has also boosted bond prices as investors speculate the Federal Reserve may again need to intervene in the market to stimulate growth.

Investors will be closely watching for any hints of new easing by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke at the Aug. 26 Jackson Hole conference.

"There will be focus on chatter out of the Fed ahead of and into the Jackson Hole meeting. I think that's going to get a tremendous amount of focus," said Cloherty.

