NEW YORK Aug 16 U.S. Treasuries prices pared gains on Tuesday after French President Nicolas Sarkozy said France and Germany may propose a tax on financial transactions.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were last up 11/32 in price to yield 2.29 percent, after earlier trading at around 2.26 percent. (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)