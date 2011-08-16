NEW YORK Aug 16 U.S. benchmark Treasuries prices gained a point on Tuesday after French and German leaders proposed a tax on financial transactions and closer joint governance of economic policy.

The ten-year notes US10YT=RR were last up 28/32 in price to yield 2.23 percent, after falling as low as 2.21 percent, the lowest yield since last Thursday.

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)