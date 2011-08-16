* Stock losses spur bid for safe-haven government debt

* No proposal to boost euro zone bailout fund

* Sarkozy, Merkel propose commitment to balanced finances

NEW YORK, Aug 16 Treasuries rallied on Tuesday after French and German leaders declined to propose a boost to the euro zone bailout fund and said all 17 euro zone countries should commit to balanced finances.

U.S. stocks .DJI.SPX.IXIC fell more than 1 percent and a resulting bid for safe-haven U.S. government debt sent 30-year Treasury bonds US30YT=RR up two points and the benchmark 10-year note US10YT=RR up one point.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy said they planned closer joint governance of economic policy to deal with the euro zone's debt problems. They did not say they would attempt to sell euro zone bonds.

"The uncertainty over the euro zone bond issuance is what caused the rally in the bond market and the selloff in equities," said Christian Cooper, head of U.S. dollar derivatives trading, Jefferies & Co in New York.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note yield, which moves in the opposite direction of its price, fell to 2.22 percent. Many analysts think 10-year note yields could fall below 2 percent as the economy slows.

Seven-year notes US7YT=RR climbed 21/32, their yields falling to 1.52 percent from 1.62 percent late on Monday.

The euro zone leaders were under pressure to come up with plans to shore up the euro zone and restore financial market confidence and their remarks disappointed some expectations.

"Clearly, investors did not get the big next step that some had been hoping for," said Otis Smith, director of credit research at Markit in New York.

The two leaders said euro zone countries should write the balanced finances goal into their constitutional laws by summer 2012.

U.S. Treasuries prices were helped early in the session after data showing the German economy slowed between April and June to its weakest quarterly growth rate since 2009 fueled concern about a European economy already weakened by a fiscal crisis. For more details see [ID:nL5E7JG0N0]

"The German GDP was weak and there were also concerns French GDP forecasts might get downgraded as well," said Jason Rogan, director of U.S. Treasury trading at Guggenheim Capital Markets in New York.

Bonds pared price gains after data showed U.S. industrial output in July rose at its fastest pace in seven months. See [ID:nN1E77F0FD]

Fear the U.S. would face a credit rating downgrade by another ratings agency also eased after Fitch Ratings affirmed the U.S. at AAA, with a stable outlook. The decision was in line with expectations and did not appear to sway bond prices. For more on Fitch, see [ID:nN1E77F0FW]

"The Fitch rating was welcome; it's another thing we don't have to worry about. But (it wasn't) market moving," Rogan said. The market focused more on the economic data, he said.

The government reported that U.S. housing starts fell less than expected in July while U.S. import prices increased in July due to higher fuel, food and industrial materials costs.

STOCKS LEAD

Treasuries have benefited from a safe haven bid as stock market volatility caused investors to seek out U.S. government debt to reduce risk and preserve capital.

"The biggest one thing is equities," said Michael Cloherty, interest rate strategist at RBC Capital Markets in New York.

Weaker economic data has also boosted bond prices as investors speculate the Federal Reserve might again need to intervene in the market to stimulate growth.

Investors will be closely watching for any hints of new easing by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke at the Aug. 26 Jackson Hole conference.

"There will be focus on chatter out of the Fed ahead of and into the Jackson Hole meeting. I think that's going to get a tremendous amount of focus," said Cloherty.

(Additional reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)