* Stocks' losses spur bid for safe-haven government debt

* No proposal to boost euro zone bailout fund

* Sarkozy, Merkel propose commitment to balanced finances (Adds volume, updates prices, adds comment)

By Ellen Freilich

NEW YORK, Aug 16 Disappointment that French and German leaders declined to propose a boost to the euro zone bailout fund and said all 17 euro zone countries should commit to balanced finances fed a safe-haven bid for U.S. Treasuries on Tuesday.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy said they planned closer joint governance of economic policy to deal with the euro zone's debt problems. They did not say they would attempt to sell euro zone bonds.

"The uncertainty over the euro zone bond issuance is what caused the rally in the bond market and the selloff in equities," said Christian Cooper, head of U.S. dollar derivatives trading at Jefferies & Co in New York.

U.S. stocks .DJI.SPX.IXIC slipped, driving a safety bid for bonds, with 30-year Treasury bonds US30YT=RR rising more than two points in price and the benchmark 10-year note US10YT=RR up nearly a point.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note yield, which moves in the opposite direction of the price, fell to 2.23 percent. Many analysts think 10-year note yields could fall below 2 percent as the economy slows.

The bid for long-dated Treasuries brought volumes back to levels seen on Friday, but still at just 66 percent of the 10-day moving-average, said Ian Lyngen, senior government bond strategist at CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut.

Seven-year notes US7YT=RR climbed 20/32, their yields falling to 1.52 percent from 1.62 percent late on Monday.

The remarks by Sarkozy and Merkel, who were under pressure to come up with plans to shore up the euro zone and restore financial market confidence, disappointed some expectations.

"Clearly, investors did not get the big next step that some had been hoping for," said Otis Smith, director of credit research at Markit in New York.

U.S. Treasuries prices were helped early in the session after Germany reported its economy in the second quarter posted the lowest quarterly growth rate since 2009, fueling concern about a European economy already weakened by a fiscal crisis. For more details see [ID:nL5E7JG0N0]

"The German GDP was weak and there were also concerns French GDP forecasts might get downgraded as well," said Jason Rogan, director of U.S. Treasury trading at Guggenheim Capital Markets in New York.

Bonds briefly pared gains after data showed U.S. industrial output in July rose at its fastest pace in seven months. See [ID:nN1E77F0FD]

A more sour economic note was the U.S. government's report that single-family housing starts fell 4.9 percent in July for the largest monthly drop since February.

"The 425,000 annualized rate of single-family housing starts was not far off the cycle low of 353,000, especially in light of the 2006 peaks above 1.8 million and the average since 1990 of 1.1 million," said Lyngen.

Fear the United States would face a downgrade by another credit ratings agency also eased after Fitch Ratings affirmed the United States at AAA, with a stable outlook. The decision was in line with expectations and did not appear to sway bond prices. For more on Fitch, see [ID:nN1E77F0FW]

"The Fitch rating was welcome; it's another thing we don't have to worry about," Rogan said. But the data wasn't market moving, he said, noting that the market focused more on the economic data.

STOCKS LEAD

Treasuries have benefited from a safe-haven bid as stock market volatility caused investors to seek out U.S. government debt to reduce risk and preserve capital.

"The biggest thing is equities," said Michael Cloherty, interest rate strategist at RBC Capital Markets in New York.

Weaker economic data has also boosted bond prices as investors speculate the Federal Reserve might again need to intervene in the market to stimulate growth.

Investors will be closely watching for any hints of new easing by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke at the Aug. 26 Jackson Hole, Wyoming, conference.

"There will be focus on chatter out of the Fed ahead of and into the Jackson Hole meeting. I think that's going to get a tremendous amount of focus," said Cloherty. (Additional reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Leslie Adler)