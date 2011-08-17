BRIEF-China's Jan yuan-denominated exports rise 15.9 pct, imports up 25.2 pct
Feb 10 China's exports denominated in yuan rose 15.9 percent in January from a year earlier, the General Administration of Customs said on Friday.
NEW YORK Aug 17 U.S. Treasuries pared their earlier price losses on Wednesday to briefly trade positive, and were last little changed in light, choppy trading.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR were last down 2/32 in price to yield 2.23 percent, after earlier rising as high as 2.25 percent. (Reporting by Karen Brettell;)
Feb 10 China's exports denominated in yuan rose 15.9 percent in January from a year earlier, the General Administration of Customs said on Friday.
SYDNEY, Feb 10 Pacific Management Investment Co (Pimco), one of the world's largest bond funds, believes corn prices will outperform soybeans and is cautious about aluminium markets.
TOKYO, Feb 10 Japan's Nikkei share average soared 2.5 percent on Friday morning, following Wall Street's lead after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would make a major tax announcement in a few weeks.