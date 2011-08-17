* Most Treasury prices fall as stocks gain
* Investors watching Fed for signs of further easing
* Inflation data may complicate further Fed plans
* 10 year breakevens trim losses as producer prices rise
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Aug 17 U.S. Treasury prices fell on
Wednesday in choppy trading as stocks opened firmer, while
rising producer prices raised some fears that inflation may be
on the increase.
U.S. government debt has been largely moving inversely to
equities as investors seek signs of stabilization after wild
price swings sent investors pouring into safe-haven bonds.
Stocks have been supported by speculation the Federal
Reserve will again intervene in the U.S. bond market in an
attempt to shore up the lagging economy, with many expecting
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke to hint at further support at his
speech at the Aug. 26 Jackson Hole, Wyoming conference.
"Part of the stabilization in the equity market is that
there is some expectation that there is going to be something
coming out of those meetings," said Alan De Rose, head trader
of government trading and finance at Oppenheimer & Co in New
York.
Trading in bonds was choppy however, as some investors took
relative price weakness as an opportunity to buy more debt as
fears the economy will weaken.
"It's a buy-on-dips mentality based on the recent
downgrades in GDP and whether we are going to continue to
decline," said Jim Golden, head of Treasury trading at
Jefferies & Co in New York.
Rising inflation data has added a wild card to any possible
Fed plans, especially as the U.S. central bank members are
increasingly divided over monetary policy.
Three officials last week voted against the Fed's policy to
keep rates on hold for at least another two years.
Data on Wednesday that showed that U.S. core producer
prices rose at their fastest pace in six months in July also
added to concern inflation may be accelerating. For more, see
Further confirmation of rising prices would make it more
difficult for the Fed to pursue further stimulus.
"With three dissenters and inflation rising ... that is
probably going to weigh a little bit in the equity market and
provide (Treasuries) with a little bit of a better bid," said
Oppenheimer's De Rose.
Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were last down 4/32 in
price to yield 2.23 percent, little changed from Tuesday.
Thirty-year bonds US30YT=RR gained 3/32 in price to yield
3.66 percent, down from 3.67 percent late on Tuesday.
The breakeven rates on short-term and medium-term U.S.
Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities trimmed their earlier
losses on the producer price rise.
The yield gap between 10-year TIPS US10YTIP=TWEB and
regular 10-year Treasuries US10YT=TWEB, a measure of
investors' inflation expectations, was last quoted at 2.21
percent, down 0.2 basis point versus a 0.5 basis-point decline
prior to the release of the PPI data.
