NEW YORK Aug 17 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Wednesday, overturning earlier losses, with 30-year bonds rising over a point in price as stocks turned flat.

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were last up 7/32 in price to yield 2.19 percent, down from 2.26 percent earlier. Long bonds US30YT=RR were last up 1-2/32 in price to yield 3.61 percent, down from 3.70 percent earlier.

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)