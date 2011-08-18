NEW YORK Aug 18 U.S. thirty-year Treasury bonds jumped two full points in price on Thursday, and benchmark 10-year note yields hit session lows as fears over global growth sparked a bid for U.S. government bonds.

Investors are also fearing consumer price data to be released at 8:30 am EDT (1230 GMT)may show signs that inflation is accelerating.

Thirty-year bonds US30YT=RR were last up 1-20/32 in price to yield 3.48 percent, down from 3.57 percent late on Wednesday. Ten-year notes US10YT=RR were last up 22/32 in price to yield 2.09 percent, down from 2.18 percent. (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)