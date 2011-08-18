NEW YORK Aug 18 U.S. Treasuries prices held steady at higher levels on Thursday after U.S. consumer prices rose more than expected in July and jobless claims rose to 408,000 in the latest week.

Ten-year benchmark note yields US10YT=RR held steady at around 2.10 percent, down from 2.17 percent earlier. Investors fled risky assets for U.S. government bonds on Thursday on fears the global economy is facing a slowdown.

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)