* US Treasuries bid up on global economic fear

* Bonds shrug off higher-than-expected consumer price data

(Adds comments, updates prices, rewrites)

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Aug 18 U.S. Treasury prices gained on Thursday as fears over a slowdown in global growth intensified, overtaking worries that inflation may be on the rise.

Economists and policy makers have been increasingly reducing growth estimates on weakening data and persistently high unemployment, leading investors to flee riskier assets for the safety of bonds.

These fears have overcome concern over rising inflation even as data on Thursday showed a higher-than-expected increase in U.S. consumer prices in July. See [ID:nOAT004857]

"I think the realization is that there's economic weakness perhaps over the whole globe," said David Coard, head of fixed income trading at The Williams Capital Group in New York.

"The evidence that the market is trading off the weakness is that they seem to be overlooking a higher-than-expected headline CPI number," he added.

The Federal Reserve's statement last week that it will keep interest rates on hold for at least another two years has been viewed by many as a sign the central bank is struggling to turn around the stubbornly weak U.S. economy.

European policymakers have also thus far failed to convince investors that they will be able to stem contagion from the debt problems of peripheral nations, which threaten to further derail economic improvement across the region.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries US10YT=RR were last up 22/32 in price to yield 2.09 percent, down from 2.17 percent late on Wednesday. Thirty-year bonds US30YT=RR were up 1-24/32 in price to yield 3.48 percent, down from 3.57 percent. (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)