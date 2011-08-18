NEW YORK Aug 18 Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasuries gained a point in price on Thursday, and yields dipped close to their record lows, as investors poured into bonds on concerns about global economic slowdown.

The note yields US10YT=RR were last 2.05 percent, only slightly higher than their record lows of 2.038 percent reached in December 2008. They have fallen from 2.17 percent late on Wednesday. (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)