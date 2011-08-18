NEW YORK Aug 18 Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries yields set a new record low on Thursday as investors snapped-up government bonds on fears of a global economic slowdown.

Ten-year note yields US10YT=RR fell as low as 2.035 percent, breaking below the previous low of 2.038 percent set last week. This was the first time the notes had traded below 2.04 percent, the previous low set in December 2008. (Reporting by Karen Brettell;)