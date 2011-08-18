NEW YORK Aug 18 U.S. Treasuries prices soared on Thursday and benchmark 10-year note yields fell below 2 percent for the first time as investors snapped up the government bonds on fears over a global economic slowdown.

The benchmark notes US10YT=RR were last up 1-14/32 in price to yield 2.01 percent after dropping as low as 1.98 percent, the first time the debt has ever yielded below 2 percent. The previous record low was around 2.04 percent.

Thuirty-year bonds US30YT=RR also leaped over three full points in price with yields plunging to 3.38 percent, down from 3.57 percent on Wednesday. (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)