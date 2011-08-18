* Global economic fears fuel safety bid

By Ellen Freilich

NEW YORK, Aug 18 More fears about the global economy drove prices of safe-haven U.S. government bonds up on Thursday and perceptions about the U.S. and euro zone outlook are likely to govern trading in coming days.

Early buying intensified after data showed factory activity in the Mid-Atlantic region fell to a nearly 2-1/2 year low in August. (The survey period was Aug. 8 through Aug. 16.)

Other data showed U.S. consumer prices rose in July and that 408,000 Americans claimed new jobless benefits last week.

Fear that the euro zone fiscal crisis was having an impact on its financial sector also fed the safe-haven bid a day after an unidentified euro zone bank borrowed $500 million in one-week dollars from the European Central Bank.

It was the first time a euro zone bank tapped the ECB for such funding since February.

The latest wave of anxiety came after The Wall Street Journal said the Federal Reserve was looking more closely at the U.S. units of Europe's biggest banks in case euro zone debt issues spread to the U.S. banking system. [ID:nL5E7JI0QY]

Another volatile stock market session that sent major indexes .DJI.SPX.IXIC down 4 to 5 percent also whetted investors' appetite for U.S. bonds, even ones maturing in 30 years offering a yield of less than 3-1/2 percent.

"Stocks fell because people are worried about banking problems in Europe and the bond market moved higher on a flight to quality," said Gary Thayer, chief macro strategist at Wells Fargo Advisors in St. Louis.

On Friday, and in the coming week, investors will follow fiscal or financial news from Europe while speculating on what might emerge from next week's annual conference of global central bankers, led by the Federal Reserve, in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

At last year's meeting, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said U.S. policymakers were prepared to make a major new investment in government debt or mortgage securities if the economy worsened significantly or in the case of a prolonged drop in prices of wages, goods and assets like homes and stocks.

Bonds will also be driven by stock market moves.

"The stock market is retesting its lows," Thayer observed. "When you go through a period of high volatility, it takes weeks to settle down after that."

Possible banking system issues in Europe fed the safety bid for U.S. bonds on Thursday and looked likely to remain a market fixture for some time, said Michael Moran, chief economist at Daiwa Securities America in New York.

Some European banks are being forced to pay more for access to short-term U.S. dollar loans.

"U.S. money market participants and equity investors are nervous about European banks and the ripple effects we might see in the U.S.," Moran said. With limited U.S. economic data due next week, "people are going to be focused on Europe."

Moran said much of the volatility is fear-induced.

"Most of it is fear, because there's a sufficient patch to carry the peripheral European countries through for the next year or two," he said. "Italy and Spain are not in good financial shape, but it seems they have things under control for the time being. So it's largely just fear."

The latest U.S. economic data heightened concerns that the United States will head back into recession at the same time the country's rising debt load and record deficit leave the government and the Federal Reserve with fewer options to stimulate growth.

The data sparked a frenzy of buying that sent benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR as low as 1.97 percent, smashing through the previous low yield of 2.038 percent.

Thirty-year bond yields US30YT=RR also plunged as low as 3.34 percent, the lowest since January 2009.

Some economists and policymakers have been reducing growth estimates on weakening data and persistently high unemployment, leading investors to flee riskier assets.

These fears have overcome concern over rising inflation.

The U.S. yield curve flattened again on Thursday as near-zero short-term interest rates pushed investors to buy longer-dated bonds for a higher return.

The difference between 2- and 30-year yields narrowed to 324 basis points on Thursday from 337 basis points on Wednesday and the difference between 10- and 30-year yields shrank to 136 basis points on Thursday from 140 basis points on Thursday.

In late trade, benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were up 24/32 in price, their yields falling to 2.08 percent from 2.17 percent late on Wednesday.

Seven-year notes US7YT=RR were up 12/32, their yields easing to 1.42 percent from 1.48 percent on Wednesday.

Thirty-year bonds US30YT=RR rose 2-11/32 in price, their yields falling to 3.44 percent from 3.57 percent on Wednesday. (Editing by Dan Grebler)