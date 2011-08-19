* US bond yields rise as investors take profits

By Burton Frierson

NEW YORK, Aug 19 U.S. Treasuries prices slipped in volatile trade on Friday, pulling yields up from their lowest in at least 60 years as the previous session's panicked selling of stocks took a pause.

However, bond traders were aware that markets could change direction quickly, and a brief rise in U.S. stocks .SPX was enough to temper enthusiasm for safe-haven Treasuries.

Fears of another U.S. recession still overshadowed trading after Thursday's dismal reading on regional business activity. There were no signs of a solution to the euro zone financial problems that have dogged investor sentiment.

However, absent any new signs of deterioration or market anxiety, investors may postpone additional bond purchases. Many are also awaiting Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke's speech on Aug. 26 for hints on how policymakers will handle the financial turmoil.

"We've had some really big moves this week. It's hard to extend gains after what we've seen," said Kim Rupert, managing director of global fixed income analysis at Action Economics LLC in San Francisco.

"We're waiting for more data and then Bernanke next week."

The benchmark 10-year note US10YT=RR was last down 10/32 in price, yielding 2.10 percent. Thursday's rally in bond prices pushed yields down as far as 1.98 percent, their lowest in at least 60 years.

Much of the day's losses were focused on short and intermediate debt.

Five-year notes US5YT=RR were down 4/32 in price, yielding 0.91 percent versus Thursday's close of 0.88 percent.

Next week, the government will sell a total of $99 billion worth of two-, five- and seven-year debt in three auctions. [ID:nW1E7J8011]

The offerings will test market appetite for Treasury debt at current lofty price levels, especially the shorter maturities.

The longer end of the Treasury market was holding up better. The 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR rose 17/32 in price to yield 3.39 percent versus Thursday's close of 3.42 percent.

