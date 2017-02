NEW YORK Aug 23 The price of U.S. 30-year bonds briefly posted a loss of more than a full point in price on Tuesday as U.S. stocks looked poised to open with strong gains.

The 30-year bond US30YT=RR was last trading 29/32 lower in price and yielding 3.47 percent, up from 3.43 percent late on Monday. (Reporting by Emily Flitter; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)