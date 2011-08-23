NEW YORK Aug 23 The prices of U.S. Treasury securities rose on Tuesday, reversing an earlier sell-off.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR was last 3/32 higher in price and yielding 2.10 percent, down from 2.11 percent late on Monday. The 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR, which had posted a point loss in price, was last 5/32 higher and yielding 3.42 percent, down from 3.43 percent at Monday's close. (Reporting by Emily Flitter; Editing by James Dalgleish)