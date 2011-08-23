* Yield curve steady between 2-yr point and 10-yr point

By Emily Flitter

NEW YORK, Aug 23 U.S. Treasury prices edged higher on Tuesday even as U.S. stocks rose for a second straight session, after a new round of weak economic data raised hopes the Federal Reserve would consider extra measures to stimulate the economy.

The 30-year bond briefly fell a point in early trading, but then posted light gains, while shorter-dated Treasuries prices also edged higher.

The hopes of a new round of stimulus by the Fed, after data showed sales of new single-family homes fell to a five-month low in July and manufacturing in the U.S. central Atlantic region declined in August, helped spur a rise of more than 1 percent in the major U.S. indexes.

"The stock market the last day and a half has been banking on QE3," said Joe Larizza, a government bond trader at Vining Sparks in Memphis.

Larizza said the worries over the economy that led to hopes of more Fed action contributed to Treasuries' price gains, with more debt and bank capital problems in the euro zone also fueling a safety bid for Treasuries.

Speculation is widespread in financial markets that Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will use his Friday speech at a central banker conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, to signal a new monetary offensive to support the faltering U.S. economy.

Bernanke, however, is most likely to outline gradualist measures, which would disappoint those looking for a big-bang approach such as a fresh round of bond buying, known as QE3.

The Fed chairman looks set to discuss ways the central bank could tweak the Fed's balance sheet as a means to put further pressure on medium- and long-term interest rates and anchor them at low levels. These could be implemented in September and October at upcoming Fed meetings. [ID:nN1E77I0NF]

Treasuries, which normally move inversely to stocks, saw some light buying after the weak data, but strong stocks appeared to be keeping a lid on the rally.

"Treasuries have rallied on the weak housing data and the five-year sector leading the way higher and is now net better on the day," said Ian Lyngen, senior government bond strategist at CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut, in a note to clients.

Lyngen said volume during morning trading was 83 percent of the 10-day moving average.

Tuesday's manufacturing data, released by the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, added to recent reports of manufacturing slowdowns in other parts of the country. Markets are awaiting data to be released next week by the Institute for Supply Management that will give a nationwide reading on the manufacturing sector.

"We have the third big regional manufacturing report to round out the ISM story, and it's not a good picture right now," said Tom Porcelli, U.S. economist at RBC Capital Markets in New York.

"You have good odds of having the ISM under 50. The reason why I think that is important is it's another knock to the already fragile market and consumer psyche."

A reading under 50 for the ISM manufacturing index would indicate contraction, while anything over 50 would indicate expansion.

Treasuries' price gains, however slight, looked set to foil bond traders' attempts to sell Treasuries and cheapen prices ahead of the coming auction. At 1 p.m. (1700 GMT) the Treasury Department will auction $35 billion in two-year notes.

Raymond Remy, a trader at Daiwa Securities in New York, said he expected aggressive buying of two-year notes to begin once their yield reached 0.25 percent but added it was unlikely two-year yields would reach that level before the auction.

"Some time this week," he said of the 0.25 percent mark.

The two-year note US2YT=RR was last unchanged in price and yielding 0.23 percent.

The benchmark 10-year note US10YT=RR was up 2/32 in price, its yield edging down to 2.106 percent from 2.11 percent late on Monday.

The 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was last trading 2/32 higher in price after briefly shedding more than a point. Its yield was down 3.42 percent from 3.43 percent late on Monday. (Editing by Leslie Adler)