NEW YORK Aug 24 The prices of U.S. Treasury securities fell on Wednesday following a stronger than expected reading on durable goods orders in the U.S. in July.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR was last down 4/32 in price and yielding 2.17 percent, up from 2.16 percent at Tuesday's close. (Reporting by Emily Flitter; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)